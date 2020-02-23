Tumbleweeds close down road in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, WA- The Tumbleweeds are back this time making an appearance in West Richland. Van Giesen St near Keene Rd was temporary closed Sunday afternoon as West Richland Police, Washington State Patrol and DOT crews cleared the roadway. The roadway is now clear and open.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.