KENNEWICK, Wash. - 

The American Red Cross in Kennewick is hosting a blood drive on Friday May 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The owner of Tumbleweeds Mexican Restaurant in Richland is partnering with the Red Cross office in Kennewick to give away $10 gift cards to 30 donors who come donate blood. 

Tumbleweeds has brought over 50 donors to the office today and the owner himself will be donating at 3 p.m. 

Tumbleweeds has provided chips and salsa, cinnamon chips and water for the drive. 

The owner says in a Facebook video the inspiration for the drive came after the shooting at Fred Meyer in Richland in February. 