KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The American Red Cross in Kennewick is hosting a blood drive on Friday May 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The owner of Tumbleweeds Mexican Restaurant in Richland is partnering with the Red Cross office in Kennewick to give away $10 gift cards to 30 donors who come donate blood.
Tumbleweeds has brought over 50 donors to the office today and the owner himself will be donating at 3 p.m.
Tumbleweeds has provided chips and salsa, cinnamon chips and water for the drive.
The owner says in a Facebook video the inspiration for the drive came after the shooting at Fred Meyer in Richland in February.
