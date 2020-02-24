Tumbleweeds surround home in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA- Strong winds over the weekend brought a series of problems for people in the Tri-Cities area. From down power lines to road closures the wind was ruining people's day. Some Tri-Citians were even trapped out of their homes due to the amount of tumbleweeds that came from the wind.
"Yesterday we ran to the store and we couldn't get back into the garage because half of my driveway was full of tumbleweeds," said Jocelyn Miller.
Miller's whole garage and front door were blocked by tumbleweeds. The tumbleweeds didn't just stop in front of her house, they also spread to her backyard knocking over patio furniture as well.
"The lot behind us isn't developed so the tumbleweeds are piled up to the top of our fence," said Miller. "Basically you can just see them blowing up on top of the fence, our yard is completely full."
Miller isn't sure how she is going to get rid of the tumbleweeds. She doesn't want to mow them because it would spread the seeds all across the yard. There are too many to take to the dump and she doesn't want to burn them either.
Until she figures out of a clean-up plan all Miller can do is sit back and laugh because this will certainly be a moment she will never forget.