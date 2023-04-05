BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- For many spring is a time for deep cleaning their home, but Benton County Fire Protection District #2 (BCFD2) is reminding residents that decluttering should be a year-round habit for home safety.
A clear and clean, decluttered house allows fire crews easier access in case of an emergency according to BCFD2. A decluttered house also allows emergency crews to respond quicker to medical emergencies.
Decluttering tips from BCFD2:
- Keep escape routes out of the home clear at all times.
- Discard stacks and piles of old mail and newspapers.
- Store unused items that take up floor space in a shed or storage unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.