Try and keep your home clutter free for easy, quick and safe access during an emergency.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- For many spring is a time for deep cleaning their home, but Benton County Fire Protection District #2 (BCFD2) is reminding residents that decluttering should be a year-round habit for home safety.

A clear and clean, decluttered house allows fire crews easier access in case of an emergency according to BCFD2. A decluttered house also allows emergency crews to respond quicker to medical emergencies.

Decluttering tips from BCFD2:

  • Keep escape routes out of the home clear at all times.
  • Discard stacks and piles of old mail and newspapers.
  • Store unused items that take up floor space in a shed or storage unit.