PASCO, WA - The Twin City Food's food processing workers are celebrating a victory as they become the first food workers in the area to have union representation with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1439.
“The pandemic has made it clear that if we don’t stand up for ourselves, no one else will. I missed two months of work when my husband, my five children, and I got sick. Twin City Foods didn’t even offer to help. The company made the situation worse by telling us we couldn’t wear our own masks and leaving many workers to work without health insurance because it takes so long to qualify." says Twin City Food's worker Bambidawn Santiago.
The UFCW is part of a coalition of labor, immigrant rights, and tax reform groups. All of whom are calling on Washington state to pass House Bill 1285. In Washington, fruit and vegetable processors in Washington receive preferential tax treatment which can save them more than $18 million a year. House Bill 1285 would hold these companies accountable, making sure they follow labor, employment, and civil rights laws to receive this preferential tax rate.
The Twin City Food's workers voted 98% in favor of wanting the United Food and Commercial Workers to represent them as a union.
“Workers have lost their lives to COVID-19, been fired for Union activity, and suffered injuries at work throughout the organizing drive. No one should have to go through this injustice to have a say in their workplace. We are proud to welcome Twin City Foods workers into our Union.” says Eric Runner, President of UFCW 1439.
UFCW Local 1439 represents over 7,000 essential workers in places like Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern Oregon. To find out more visit their website ufcw1439.org.