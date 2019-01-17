Kittitas County, WA- A pilot is dead after crashing his small plane two miles south of Ellensburg.

After 5:00 PM a Kittitas County Farmer notified law enforcement had crashed into one of his fields.

Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel responded to the area and confirmed the sole occupant of the plane was deceased.

The scene was secured and the FFA and County Coroner were notified.

The cause of the crash and/or the cause of death are not known at this time and the victim's name will not be released until the next of kin notification.

Undersheriff Myers wished to express, on behalf of the Sheriff's Office, "that our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot's family, friends and the aviation community for their loss".

The only circumstances reported at this time are that the pilot appropriately communicated his take-off and direction, from Bowers Field in Ellensburg, a few minutes before the crash was reported.