YAKIMA, WA - Artwork by two area high school students are among the elite group selected as award winners at the 2019 edition of the statewide Superintendent’s High School Art Show, a program of the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction in Olympia.

The statewide show is on display in OSPI’s main lobby at the Old Capitol Building at 600 Washington Street S.E. in Olympia. The April 1 - May 30 show features 112 entries that were submitted throughout the state from regional high school art shows that happened earlier this spring.

Destiny Jones, a 12th grade student at Grandview High School, was selected as this year’s winner of the State Board of Education Award for her Prismacolor bird portrait titled “Benjamin.” Jones is a student of art teacher Kimberley Hall, and is the first Grandview High School student to advance an entry to the OSPI state show since 2010.

Rasti Konkol, an 11th grade student at the Yakima School District’s Eisenhower High School, was selected for one of the six Honorable Mention pieces for his black and white photography entry titled “Singing in the Rain.” Konkol is a student of art teacher Lance Johnson, who has had material from his classes advance to the OSPI show for four consecutive years.

Award winners from the statewide show will be honored during an awards reception that will be held at OSPI on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The artwork from Jones and Konkol are among the local pieces that moved on to the OSPI show after receiving regional awards during the ESD 105 Regional High School Art Show that was held in March at Yakima’s Junior Achievement World. Other entries now on display at the OSPI show from area students include works by Davis High School 12th grader Marcus Lopez, East Valley High School 12th grader Amanda Ausink, West Valley 11th grader Brisa Pinon Jimenez, and Toppenish 12th grader Alondra Delrio Arcila.

A full gallery of all 112 entries from Washington students in the OSPI show can be viewed online at: http://www.k12.wa.us/Arts/ArtShow/ArtShow19/default.aspx.