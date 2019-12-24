RICHLAND, WA - Two shoplifters were arrested after a car chase outside the Queensgate Walmart Monday night.

West Richland Police say 46-year-old David Goertzen of Kennewick and 29-year-old Kaela Lashbrook of Milton-Freewater stole items from Walmart around 10:30 p.m. and then took off in an SUV.

Police followed them and put down spike strips, but after the first attempt, they say the driver, Goertzen, tried to run over an officer.

Police continued to follow the car with the help of Washington State Patrol until the pursuit ended in the area of Keene Road and Shockley Road.

Goertzen was booked into jail on possession of a stolen vehicle, assault, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest charges. Lashbrook was also booked into jail on shoplifting charges.