KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Following the shooting on April 20 around W 5th Avenue and S Washington Street that killed 25-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez from Kennewick, two people were arrested by Kennewick Police Department.
The investigation led to probable cause for the arrest of a 26-year-old male for second degree murder and a 23-year-old female for the first degree rendering of criminal assistance, according to Lieutenant Jason Kiel.
The male was seen around the 300 block of S Kellogg Street during police surveillance. He then went to W 6th Avenue to meet with the female. They were both taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.
The male's vehicle was taken as evidence. A search warrant was served on the Kellogg address.
Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333.
