KENNEWICK, Wash. - Over a month after the murder of 36-year-old Fernando Pulido, the Kennewick Police Department has arrested two people for their involvement in the shooting. A press release from Sergeant Joe Santoy reports the two suspects were arrested October 31 at around 3:30 p.m. in Pasco.
The shooting occurred September 21 around the 3700 block of W 4th Avenue, where first responders reportedly arrived to an unconscious Pulido. They noted he had a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he died.
KPD has been investigating the murder since then, according to Santoy. In that time, detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of a 29-year-old Richland man on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The man was found in Pasco and booked into the Benton County Jail, according to the press release. He was with a 31-year-old female from Pasco, who was also taken into custody. She was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
