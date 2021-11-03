Two arrested for stealing 10 guns from hunters at campsites near Rimrock Lake

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Yakima County Sherriff's (YCS) Deputies arrested two people for stealing firearms and hunting/camping gear from hunters near Rimrock Lake Monday afternoon.
Deputies were called up to Tieton Reservoir Rd when a hunter reported his rifle stolen from his hunting camp. The hunter was driving around and found a 2005 Mercedes parked at a campsite. He was able to see his stolen rifle in the vehicle. He left the area, called us, and gave a great description of the driver and the vehicle.
While a deputy was on Hwy 12 near Naches, he observed the 2005 Mercedes driving the other direction towards Yakima. Deputies pulled the vehicle over and detained the two occupants. They admitted to stealing rifles and camping gear from multiple locked and unlocked vehicles.
The hunter showed Deputies the campsite that he saw the man and woman at. Deputies could see inside the tent and observed multiple firearms, tools, a chainsaw, and binoculars. With the help of the hunter, YCS were able to solve 6 theft cases, recover 10 firearms, and some hunting/camping gear.
The man and woman admitted to driving from the west side of the State to specifically steal from hunters. They were arrested and booked into the County Jail on theft, possession of stolen property, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm since both are not allowed to possess firearms.
This is another reminder to not leave firearms in unattended vehicles. A big thank you to the hunter for helping us solve many crimes and return stolen items to owners. If anyone had firearms or hunting gear stolen in the past week, please email justinp@co.yakima.wa.us. we might be able to reunite you with your items.