Yakima, WA - Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday evening on 24th and W Chestnut Ave.
Today police arrested 19-year-old Jose Angel Ortega, who they believe is the shooter. On Tuesday they arrested a 22-year-old they believe is the driver. Ortega will be charged with drive-by shooting and first degree assault. The 22-year-old will be charged with giving criminal assistance.
The shooting left 35-year-old Jonathan Spear unable to walk after one of the two bullets that hit him, damaged his spine. The police don't have a motive for the shooting at this time.
Jonathan's brother, Caleb Spear, said it is very difficult to understand why something like this would happen to a good person like Jonathan.
"We know that life has risks," Caleb said. "We know that our activities have risks, it's really unfortunate when an accident happens or when you're caught in the crossfire that seems easier to process emotionally. I think it's very difficult when something as senseless as what this appears to have been happens to somebody like Jonathan."
Jonathan was flown to Harborview in Seattle after the shooting and today he was transferred to acute care. His brother said Jonathan has been working with a physical therapist and will continue to work on his recovery.
In response to the arrests, Jonathan feels relieved and overwhelmed. Caleb said he feels more relieved.
"For me personally, I don't know if I feel overwhelmed, but it sure is relieving to know someone that would do something like this is off the streets cause God forbid this accident repeats itself with other people and other families," Caleb said.
Now, Jonathan's family and the community are looking for ways to help him while he recovers. Caleb set up a Go-Fund-Me on Sunday to help Jonathan and his wife, Valorie, pay for medical bills with a goal of $10,000. The page now has over $100,000 in donations.
Some of Jonathan and Valorie's neighbors are also organizing a work party to help the family with some household chores while Jonathan recovers.