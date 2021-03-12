WALLA, WALLA, WA - On Feb. 22, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Great Columbia Berry Farms must pay $350,000 to women who were victims of sexual harassment by a company manager, Jose Luis Contreras. Contreras oversaw the farm's operations and had authority to hire employees, assign them jobs, fire them, and determine who would be offered work the following season.
According to Alyson Dimmit Gnam from Northwest Justice Project and Yesica Hernandez, lead attorney from the Attorney General Office (both of whom worked on this case), Contreras threatened workers who rejected his sexual advances, withheld information from them about how they could file a complaint, and sexually abused several women. From at least 2012 through 2019, Contreras was accused by several women of sexual harassment and assault. On at least two events, he raped a female employee. He was later charged with two counts of second-degree rape. On November 2, 2020, he pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault.
In 2019, one of the victims reached out to the Northwest Justice Project for help. The Northwest Justice Project referred the case to the attorney general's office and that's how this investigation began.
"For our client, it was very important to see that this would not happen to other women in the future. It's a good outcome in this case because our client had the courage to speak out." says Alyson Dimmit Gnam, an attorney with the Farmworker Unit, for the Northwest Justice Project. The Northwest Justice Project represented this woman.
The woman who asked for help did not want to speak to the press, but thanks to her reporting this abuse, the case sparked an investigation which helped at least four other women - who were also victims of Contreras' abuse. According to the attorney general's report, a minimum of four women will receive the $350,000 for being victims of Contreras.
However, many people who are survivors of sexual harassment are afraid to ask for help.
"People experience harassment at work and are afraid to report. They don't want to lose their job and they put up with abuse or harassment because they have to feed their children." says Dimmit Gnam.
Dimmit Gnam says that most farmworkers do not speak English, making it even more difficult to report incidents like this. Many workers do not even know how to file a report to begin with because their employers may not give them direction or resources on how to do so.
"The problem with this case is that Great Columbia Berry Farms never trained or educated its employees on what sexual harassment is and never had trainings for its employers on how sexual harassment will not be tolerated." says Dimmit Gnam. "If you're an employer, you must provide resources and information to your workers on how they can file complaints and they need to be able to do so in their native language."
There are other obstacles that stand in the way of a person wanting to make a harassment report. "There is fear not only for reporting but also for retaliation, and in this case, Mr. Contreras had retaliated against three of these women," says Yesica Hernandez, who was the lead attorney investigating this case from the attorney general's office. Contreras threatened the women and even fired one of them after they rejected his advances.
Dimmit Gnam says that each year, her law office representing farm workers sees about 12 cases of sexual abuse, but that this number does not begin to scratch the surface of all the cases that occur.
"We know of a few studies that have been done that prove that 80% of women who work in agriculture report some sexual harassment on the job." says Dimmit Gnam referring to a study that occurred in California.
One thing she notices in such cases is that certain employers retaliate against their victims, such as withholding information, threatening to fire them, or isolating workers in the field or in warehouses. "There is a reason why people like Contreras pray on the vulnerable." says Dimmit Gnam. Although sexual harassment occurs frequently, many victims don't want to do anything about it, or speak out. But these attorneys say you should not remain silent.
"Washington's anti-discrimination law prohibits sexual harassment. Sexual harassment is a type of discrimination on the basis of sex and includes any sexual conduct," says Hernandez referring to the Washington Law Against Discrimination and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
"If a person is experiencing harassment, first know that they have a right not to work in a place with harassment and they have a right to report it. The company has a responsibility to immediately stop the harassment and protect the employee," says Dimmit Gnam.
It is not legal for you to lose your job for reporting if this happened to you. The most important thing is not to be afraid.
Yesica Hernandez knows that many people are afraid of being deported if they report a sexual assualt, but she says she doesn't want people to be afraid. "I want people to know that they can call and talk to someone in Spanish with the Human Rights Commission and the commission doesn't ask about their immigration status. That doesn't matter because the anti-discrimination law protects everyone regardless of immigration status." says Hernandez.
The Director of Communications Brionna Aho for the Attorney General's office also added the importance of addressing sexual harassment "Since the Civil Rights Division was created, sexual harassment in the agricultural industry has been a priority for our enforcement work. Since 2015, there has not been a year in which the Civil Rights Division has not investigated or litigated at least one case of farmworker sexual harassment. Our investigations have involved large producers and allegations of harassment patterns. Examples of these cases include: State v. Horning Bros., LLC, (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington); State v. Valley Fruit Orchards, LLC, (Yakima County Superior Court); and State v. Great Columbia Berry Farms, LLC, (Walla Walla County Superior Court). More information about each of these cases is available on the Civil Rights Division's website."
If you were a victim of abuse a long time ago and didn't report it right away, you can still report it. In Washington state, cases can be investigated up to 3 years later. "Once you have the courage to report, we can still try to help you," says Dimmit Gnam.
Even as a bystander, there is something you can do in cases like this. Both attorneys advised if you see a supervisor abusing a co-worker or doing something suspicious - an example being isolating a co-worker in the farms - to be sure to talk to that worker.
"The key is to make them feel supported." says Dimmit Gnam. If one wants to report harassment, a friend can also help by being a witness. Other tips both Hernandez and Dimmit Gnam advised were to be aware in the workplace, do not be isolated with your employer and understand you have the right to work in a safe environment.
"Harassment is not the fault of the person being harassed, that is the decision of the person with power to abuse their power. Keeping quiet lets the harassment go on and we are here to support them in the process of speaking out and follow up with legal help," says Dimmit Gnam.
Click here for the attorney general's report and the official complaint from the state of Washington. In addition to details of the case, the report also includes preventative measures that the state ordered Great Columbia Berry Farms to implement.
If you are a survivor of sexual abuse in your workplace or in your personal life, you can reach out for help from these resources:
Northwest Justice Project: 509-225-0026.
Washington State Human Rights Commission: 800-233-3247
Attorney General's Office for Civil Rights Hotline: 1-833-660-4877
More crisis resources:
Yakima Valley: The Lighthouse (formerly Lower Valley Crisis Center) (509) 837-6689 and 1-877-604-7462
Tri-Cities: SARC (Support, Advocacy and Resource Center) 509-374-5391
Grant and Adams County: New Hope 800-560-6027