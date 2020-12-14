PENDLETON, OR - Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Clinic, located in Pendleton Oregon, is helping to rehabilitate two Bald Eagles from recent injuries.
The first is a young Bald Eagle that was found in Wallowa County in northeast Oregon Friday afternoon. The eagle was transported to the Blue Mountain Wildlife Clinic early the next morning by Oregon Department of Wildlife and Donna, a local volunteer. The physical exam revealed the eagle had two fractures in his left ulna.
"We are fairly confident that the blood lead level can be significantly reduced and that the ulna fractures will heal," said Clinic Doctors. "We will do periodic physical therapy to prevent the joints from freezing up. With luck the ulna fractures will be sufficiently healed to remove the bandage within two weeks."
The Second Bald Eagle was brought to the Blue Mountain Wildlife Clinic with head, chest, and pelvis injuries from being hit by a vehicle.
It has been a long slow road to recovery for this Eagle. After a week of antibiotics, it was obvious the antibiotic was not working.
"We switched antibiotics which had a side effect of causing nausea. He had no interest in food. For five days he received a large bolus of IV fluids to keep him hydrated," said Doctors.
The second round of antibiotics was more successful. Nearly three weeks after admission the Eagle is eating and is much steadier on his feet - the pelvic fracture is healing!
"He still doesn’t have a typical Bald Eagle attitude, unlike 20-616 who is happy to bite anyone who gives him an opportunity, but he is making good progress," said Doctors.