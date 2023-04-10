OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Commerce has announced $2 million in grant funding for job growth across the state, with two Benton County businesses among the recipients.
Commerce is awarding $200,000 grants to ten different businesses or innovation clusters across the state. The full list of companies awarded grants can be found through the Department of Commerce.
“These grants will help create opportunities in emerging technologies, build infrastructure, create jobs in new industries and drive economic benefits that strengthen communities for years to come," said Chris Green, Commerce Assistant Director for Economic Development and Competitiveness.
Grant recipients in Benton County:
OCOchem: According to today's press release the clean-tech startup will use the grant funding to support, design and engineer a new pilot production plant to manufacture new agricultural chemicals. The project has secured $1 million in matching funds and anticipates adding up to 200 jobs over the next 5 years.
Washington VERTical: grant funds will support a readiness assessment and business analysis on attracting tech companies with an estimated 50-100 jobs added to the region according to today's press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.