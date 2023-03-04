OLYMPIA, Wash -- Two bills focused on protecting Washington state students passed through the House of Representatives yesterday.
HB 1622 passed through the House with a unanimous vote of 96-0 on March 3.
The bill, which would amend the original Homeless Students Stability Bill passed in 2015, would improve community support and counselors for at-risk students, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma).
A National Center for Homeless Education report reported that just over 30,000 students in Washington state are identified as homeless each school year — nearly 3% of the state’s total student population.
The original version of HB 1622 created a competitive grant available to school districts to connect homeless students to stable housing programs and improve access to educational resources like school supplies.
Similarly, HB 1559 passed through the House with a 57-40 vote on March 3.
The bill, also known as Student Basic Needs Act, would focus specifically on the needs of students in community and technical colleges and 4-year institutions. The bill would require higher education institutions to create task forces to find and provide solutions for gaps in student needs.
According to a 2020 report from the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC), six out of 10 community or technical college students in Washington State experienced hunger or housing insecurity the previous year, even though most were employed.
The report noted that students were sleeping in cars or friend’s couches and getting food from food banks, all while being full-time students. According to the executive director of the SBCTC, students of color, students identifying as LGBTQ, and students with histories of foster care and incarceration were more likely to face these problems.
The task forces implemented under HB 1559 would be responsible for developing Hunger-Free Campus Strategic Plans, including a campus food pantry and a Benefits Resource Hub where students can access campus and community resources.
“Basic needs should not prevent access to an education for anyone in Washington,” said Rep. Debra Entenman (D-Kent), sponsor of the bill. “We must expand educational opportunity and break down prohibitive barriers for our students.”
Both bills are now on their way to the Senate for consideration.
