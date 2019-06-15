Umatilla, OR - Two adults were reported missing from their boat about 5 miles east of the McNary Dam on Saturday.

Several agencies are working together to find the missing boaters.

Benton County Fire District #1, Kennewick Fire, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, Pasco fire boat and LifeFlight are all working together.

Four boats were put in the water (2 Columbia Dive Rescue, Pasco Fire Boat, Benton County Sheriff Patrol Boat) to help in the search. At this time the boaters have not been found.

The search is being suspended until tomorrow morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.