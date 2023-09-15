NACHES, Wash.-Two bridges on the Naches Ranger District will be temporarily closed during the last two weeks of September for scheduled repairs.
The Boulder Cave (Cliffdell) Bridge located on Forest Service Road #1706 about 24 miles NW of Naches on State Route 410 will be closed between September 18-25 for concrete and asphalt repairs according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.
Work on the Bumping River (Halfway Flats) Bridge, which is located on Forest Service Road #1709, roughly 26 miles NW of Naches is scheduled to begin the last week of September.
According to the USFS work on the Bumping River Bridge will include replacing timber curbs, railing and sidewalk decking.
The last open day of the season for the Boulder Cave Day Use Site is September 17 to allow for the bridge work to begin.
The bridge repairs are being funded under the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2021 according to the USFS.
