WASHINGTON- 27 people with ties to a white supremacist prison gang have been indicted for drug trafficking, including Dana Hanson, 57, and Justin Hanson, 48 of Burbank.
A coordinated takedown on March 22 recovered 177 firearms, more than 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, 11 kilograms of fentanyl pills and another kilogram of fentanyl powder, three kilograms of heroin and over $330,000 in cash. 10 swat teams and more than 350 officers found the haul across 18 locations in Washington and Arizona.
The takedown is in addition to an investigation spanning the past year that saw another 48 firearms, 5.5 pounds of fentanyl power and 830,000 pills, 223 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.5 pounds of heroin, five pounds of cocaine and $388,000 in cash.
“The sheer amount of narcotics seized in this investigation is shocking,” said Jacob D. Galvan, Acting Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle. “The fentanyl seized in this operation contained enough lethal doses to kill everyone who lives in Tacoma and Seattle, with enough lethal doses left over to poison another half a million people.
Many of the people in custody are suspected to have ties to the "Aryan Family" prison gang. Jesse James Bailey of Steilacoom is rumored to be an influential member of the gang and leader of the drug trafficking organization.
24 of the 27 people indited are in custody including both Hansons and Bailey.
“We were able to arrest over 20 subjects, some of whom are alleged to have operated this drug organization from prison, and also prevented vast quantities of dangerous drugs from being sold on our streets," said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Seattle field office, Richard A. Collodi.
