KENNEWICK, Wash.- Construction at the Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard intersection will close tow Ben Franklin Transit bus stops throughout the project.
The bus stops on Gage Boulevard near the Rite Aid and Yakima Federal Savings and Loan will close for the project.
The Rite Aid stop will be rerouted to stop KE116 near Dairy Queen. Yakima Federal's stop will move to stop KE141 near the VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital.
The changes will go into effect on April 14 and last until further notice.
