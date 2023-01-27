clothing shop fire in downtown pasco

PASCO, Wash. -- A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. 

According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.