KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
A car vs. box truck on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass leaves one person dead early Sunday morning.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver under the influence was headed eastboundon interstate 90 when they lost control of the car. The drivers rolled onto another lane.
A second driver traveling a different lane, crashed into the first car.
The driver of the second car, Manuel H. Dacruz from Stanwood was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
