Two car fatality collision I82 milepost 34 Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Patrol reports 2 deaths following a head-on collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred in the westbound lane of Interstate 82 near mile post 34 in Yakima at approximately 3:20 am.
When police responded to the scene, they found 35 year old Seth Button and 40 Neil Sartain deceased at the scene and transported 60 year old Curtis Hawks to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
The incident report states vehicle one, driven by Mr. Button, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of interstate 82 while vehicle two, driven by Mr. Hawks, was driving westbound of interstate 82. Vehicle one struck vehicle two in the left lane, totaling both vehicles.
The cause of this incident is still under investigation.