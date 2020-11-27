Two-car head on collision, Yakima Valley Highway near Wapato Rd.

YAKIMA, WA - On 11/26 20 at about 5:15PM, Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and District 5 Fire responded to a two-car head on collision on Yakima Valley Highway just to the east of the intersection with Donald/Wapato Rd.
Initial reports were that there were two females trapped in a 2014 Chevy Cruz and that there was a unresponsive male (driver and only occupant) of a 1999 Chrysler. It was then reported that someone was starting CPR on this male driver. The 25-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was not able to be revived by medical personal and died at the scene. The driver is from the Buena area.
The Cruz was being driven by a 19-year-old female from Yakima and there was 25-year-old female passenger also of Yakima. Neither sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to the Hospital. Names are being withheld at this time pending family notification.
Initial investigation is that the Chrysler was travelling east on Yakima Valley Hwy and crossed the center line, striking the Crus which was westbound. The impact was head on. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Intoxicants are suspected of the driver of the Chrysler. Results will be pending from the Coroner’s Office.
The incident is under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Section.