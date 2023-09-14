KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Parks and Recreation has posted to Facebook to announce two car events happening this weekend at Columbia Park.
The 13th annual Corvettes on the Columbia will feature Corvette fun and food. Proceeds from this event will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Corvettes on the Columbia will be at Columbia Park from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on September 14 15 and 16.
For more information or to register your Corvette for the event visit the 3 Rivers Corvette Club website.
Also on Saturday, September 16, the Tri-Cities Camaro Club will be hosting the Power In The Park Car Show.
The Power In The Park Car Show will feature raffles prizes food and more.
The Power In The Park Car Show will be on Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Columbia Park in Kennewick
Proceeds from the Power In The Park Car Show will be donated to local charities.
To learn more about the Power In The Park Car Show or to register your vehicle visit the Tri-Cities Camaro Club website.
