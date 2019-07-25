PROSSER, WA - Sheriff Hatcher with Benton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the two people killed in this morning's Prosser house fire were children; a 7-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

Firefighters pulled the two children out of a house fire in Prosser early Thursday morning.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies say fire engines were called out sometime after 5:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Higdon Road when neighbors noticed smoke coming out of the home.

When crews got to the scene, the home was covered in flames. At one point, they discovered two people were still inside.

Crews did pull two children out, who were later confirmed dead.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.