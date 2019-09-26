WALLA WALLA, WA - Right after school let out on Tuesday, September 24, two children in the back of a car outside of Pioneer Middle School pointed orange toy Nerf guns at other students, Walla Walla Police Department confirmed.

After school, a parent of a Pioneer Middle School student was picking up their child and also had two other children in the car. While stopped at the school's crosswalk, both children in the back of the car made threatening gestures with the toy Nerf guns towards other students.

Eyewitnesses reported the incident to the district and the district immediately notified WWPD, who promptly responded. No arrests were made. The district learned Thursday morning that the two children are students of the Walla Walla Public Schools. As with any threats of violence, the district will follow policy and procedures to ensure the safety of their students, staff, and visitors.