Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed

SELAH, Wash. - One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, has reported serious injuries from the crash.
The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on January 9. The road closure impacts three intersections: Shaw Road and Wenas Road, Gibson and Wenas and Sheep Company Road. There is no estimated reopening for the roads at this time, according to Schilperoort. Avoid the area.
The two-car crash included three passengers, one of which was a two-day-old baby who is reportedly unharmed. No fatalities have been reported. All involved were taken to the hospital, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Wes Rassmussen.
The crash is still being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.