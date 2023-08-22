KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-Two people are dead after a single-car crash on I-90 on the afternoon of August 21.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash about three miles east of Cle Elum around 2:30 p.m.
According to the WSP the car was traveling westbound near milepost 89 when it left the road on a curve and came to rest in a ditch. The driver and one passenger were transported to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries.
A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man from Illinois were killed in the crash.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
