OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Two dental care bills HB 1678 and HB 1466 sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) passed out of the Washington state House on March 7 and will now be considered in the Senate.
"Access to appropriate dental health care is a top priority for me and as chair of the Health Care & Wellness Committee, I am making sure we move the ball forward every chance we get so families can access dental services no matter where they live,” said Rep. Riccelli.
HB1678: According to a Washington House Democrats news release HB 1678 would allow dental therapy in limited settings. Dental therapists, under the supervision of a dentist can fill cavities and perform emergency services if authorized by the dentist.
HB 1466: Would rename the "limited dental hygiene license" to a temporary license and extend the license from 18 months to 5 years to allow hygienists more time to get licensed while working in their field according to today's news release.
“All health starts with oral health, and I am pleased the House agreed that we can do more to get people care they need," Rep. Riccelli said.
