Two dental care bills, one that would allow dental therapy in limited settings and one that would help dental hygienists get licensed have passed the state House and are now headed to the Senate.

OLYMPIA, Wash.-

Two dental care bills HB 1678 and HB 1466 sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) passed out of the Washington state House on March 7 and will now be considered in the Senate.

"Access to appropriate dental health care is a top priority for me and as chair of the Health Care & Wellness Committee, I am making sure we move the ball forward every chance we get so families can access dental services no matter where they live,” said Rep. Riccelli.

HB1678: According to a Washington House Democrats news release HB 1678 would allow dental therapy in limited settings. Dental therapists, under the supervision of a dentist can fill cavities and perform emergency services if authorized by the dentist.

HB 1466: Would rename the "limited dental hygiene license" to a temporary license and extend the license from 18 months to 5 years to allow hygienists more time to get licensed while working in their field according to today's news release.

“All health starts with oral health, and I am pleased the House agreed that we can do more to get people care they need," Rep. Riccelli said.