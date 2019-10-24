KENNEWICK, WA - Two dogs, Buddy and Vlad, were found this past weekend and taken to Vista Veterinary Hospital. Buddy was found shot in the face, Vlad is severely malnourished.

Buddy is a three-year-old chocolate lab. He was found by a couple out in Finley, shot in the face. He is micro-chipped, the owner's chose to surrender him after looking at multiple options.

"Buddy is just a happy go lucky, he doesn't hold grudges against anybody, he just wants love," said Andrea Moreno, Executive Director at Mikey's Chance.

He underwent surgery to repair damaged tissue, but still is recovering from a fractured jaw. Buddy will spend time healing at Vista Vet and then he will need a foster home.

"He might be missing a few teeth and have a funny looking nose, but he should still regain full function," said Michelle Meyer, the veterinarian who operated on Buddy.

Vlad is believed to be a type of chihuahua. He was seized by an animal control officer from his home. He weighed just 4.6 pounds.

Vlad is only three or four and still has a lot of life left to live. He is in a foster home now while he is getting nursed back to health, but will need a forever home soon.

"Just because these two dogs have medical needs doesn't mean that they don't deserve a chance at life," said Moreno.

If you want to donate or find out how you can adopt one of these two dogs you can visit the Mikey's Chance website here.