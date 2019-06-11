WEST RICHLAND, WA - Paws, Claws, and Hooves Veterinary Center called the West Richland Police Department on Tuesday for a possible animal neglect case.
A homeless man brought in two injured dogs, one badly injured: the white dog pictured in the above slides had open cuts coating its legs and lower body. A good portion of its face appeared to be skinned off.
The man claimed that a day ago, the dogs had been tied up to a vehicle that had dragged them. After investigation, it was determined the dogs would be seized, and the man charged with animal neglect- failing to provide medical attention for the animals. The wounds were well over a week old, the white dog appeared to be in extreme pain when taken to the vet center.
Donations are being accepted for these two at the Paws, Claws, and Hooves center for continued care. Paws, Claws, and Hooves are doing their best to keep both animals comfortable after their terrible ordeal.