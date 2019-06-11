WEST RICHLAND, WA - Paws, Claws, and Hooves Veterinary Center called the West Richland Police Department on Tuesday for a possible animal neglect case.

A homeless man brought in two injured dogs, one badly injured: the white dog pictured in the above slides had open cuts coating its legs and lower body. A good portion of its face appeared to be skinned off.

The man claimed that a day ago, the dogs had been tied up to a vehicle that had dragged them. After investigation, it was determined the dogs would be seized, and the man charged with animal neglect- failing to provide medical attention for the animals. The wounds were well over a week old, the white dog appeared to be in extreme pain when taken to the vet center.