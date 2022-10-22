Two employees fatally shot at Dallas hospital; suspect in custody

DALLAS, Texas-
Two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center were fatally shot Saturday, and the suspected gunman was in custody, hospital officials said.
A responding officer opened fire on the suspect, injuring him, according to Methodist Health System, the hospital’s parent organization.
It wasn't clear what might have led to the violence, or whether the suspect knew the victims. The victims have not been identified, and their line of work was not provided.
"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," the system's executive leadership said in a written statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy."
Methodist Health System said the attack at the hospital southwest of downtown Dallas was initially reported about 11 a.m. as an active shooter, and that its own officers, alongside first responders from Dallas police and fire departments, were quickly at the scene.
A Methodist Health System police officer confronted and shot the suspect, the system said.
“The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital,” it said in a statement.
The suspect was not named and their condition wasn't available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
