OLYMPIA, Wash.- Two envelopes sent to election offices in Washington are being investigated for containing suspicious materials.
The envelopes were received by election officials in King and Okanogan Counties.
Authorities have been alerted to the envelopes and are investigating the incidents.
The suspicious envelope discovered by King County Election Officials was turned over to USPS inspection services, after an analysis was performed, trace amounts of fentanyl were found in the envelope.
The Okanogan County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday, August 2 after opening an envelope containing an unidentified substance.
The Okanogan envelope is currently being tested.
According to The Office of the Secretary of State, there is no known connection between the two incidents.
“Elections offices in every county in Washington have had to develop emergency plans and protective strategies for events like these, which should serve as a sobering reminder of the dangers that surround our elections process and elections workers,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said.
