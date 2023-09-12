YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. According to the Washington State Fire Wire Facebook Page, the two fires burning in Yakima Canyon have been named.
The Roza Slope Fire, Is burning on SR 821 south of Burbank Creek Road in Kittitas County. The Roza Slope Fire is estimated to be 400 acres in size.
The South Slope Fire, Is burning along SR 821 south of the Kittitas County line in Yakima County. The South Slope Fire is estimated to be 700 acres in size.
3:03 p.m. According to WSDOT East, SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon River has closed in both directions from milepost 1 to 25.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
2:OO p.m.
SR 821 northbound is now closed through the Yakima Canyon between Selah and Ellensburg due to a brush fire.
The southbound lanes are currently still open according to the Washington Department of Transportation. There is no estimate for when the northbound lanes will be reopened.
Two fires are currently burning in the Yakima Canyon according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources Wildfire with no containment on either blaze.
The Roza Slope Fire is currently about 300 acres and the South Slope Fire is burning around 100 acres.
Original Coverage. 1:45 p.m.
Multiple fire crews are currently on scene of a brush fire burning in the Yakima River Canyon near milepost 6 on SR 821.
According to Suncomm 911 communications several different Fire Departments and Fire Districts are responding to the fire.
There is currently no estimate on how the fire started or how big it is, however, nearby residents are advised to not call 911 unless there is imminent danger to people or property.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
