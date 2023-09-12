YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 13, 10:20 p.m. The Southeast Washington Interagency Team have released a press release with the latest updates to the South Slope Fire and the Roza Slope Fire.
According to SWIT, the South Slope Fire has burned approximately 341 acres. It is currently 60% contained.
The cause is still under investigation.
The Burbank Creek area is still under a level 1 evacuation notice.
According to SWIT, the Roza Slope Fire has burned 217 acres. The fire is 60% contained.
The cause is also under investigation. No evacuations have been ordered for the Roza Slope Fire.
According to SWIT both fires started around 12:00 p.m. on September 12. local resources initially responded before calling in additional support.
Although the Yakima River Canyon has reopened to drivers, SWIT has asked the public to drive slowly and safely to allow crews to work.
SEPTEMBER 13, 12:00 p.m.
The South Slope Fire has now burned about 700 acres and is currently 10% contained according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team.
Evacuation levels remain at 1 (Get Ready) for the Burbank Creek Rd. area in Kittitas County. SR 821 is reopened for traffic but the Incident Management Team advises travelers to use caution as fire crews are using the road to access the fire.
According to the Incident Management Team the Roza Slope Fire is currently 0% contained and has burned about 200 acres. No evacuation orders or road closures are in effect due to the fire.
The fires are burning in steep terrain, which can make access difficult. Crews will work throughout the day on September 13 to improve containment lines, prevent the fires from growing and mop up hotspots according to a morning update from the Incident Management Team.
9:50 p.m. According to Jessa Lewai, Washington State DNR representative, the South Slope Fire is an estimated 400 acres in size.
Original estimates had the fire at about 700 acres.
According to Lewai, the cause of the two fires in the Yakima Canyon are currently under investigation.
9:24 p.m. According to Washington State DNR, the Roza Slope Fire is estimated to be 200 acres in size, about half as big as previously estimated.
8:47 p.m. According to WSDOT East the Yakima River Canyon has fully reopened.
3:45 p.m. According to the Washington State Fire Wire Facebook Page, the two fires burning in Yakima Canyon have been named.
The Roza Slope Fire, Is burning on SR 821 south of Burbank Creek Road in Kittitas County. The Roza Slope Fire is estimated to be 400 acres in size.
The South Slope Fire, Is burning along SR 821 south of the Kittitas County line in Yakima County. The South Slope Fire is estimated to be 700 acres in size.
3:03 p.m. According to WSDOT East, SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon River has closed in both directions from milepost 1 to 25.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
2:OO p.m.
SR 821 northbound is now closed through the Yakima Canyon between Selah and Ellensburg due to a brush fire.
The southbound lanes are currently still open according to the Washington Department of Transportation. There is no estimate for when the northbound lanes will be reopened.
Two fires are currently burning in the Yakima Canyon according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources Wildfire with no containment on either blaze.
The Roza Slope Fire is currently about 300 acres and the South Slope Fire is burning around 100 acres.
Original Coverage. 1:45 p.m.
Multiple fire crews are currently on scene of a brush fire burning in the Yakima River Canyon near milepost 6 on SR 821.
According to Suncomm 911 communications several different Fire Departments and Fire Districts are responding to the fire.
There is currently no estimate on how the fire started or how big it is, however, nearby residents are advised to not call 911 unless there is imminent danger to people or property.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
