Pasco, WA- Just last month, the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter was under close supervision by Pasco Police Department.
They had been receiving several complaints of employees abusing animals and even malnourishment.
On November 11th, Pasco PD conducted a search warrant where they found exactly what they received complaints about.
They found animals severely malnourished and mistreated. They seized about 30 cats and 4 dogs in the shelter alone.
Nearby was and outbuilding where officers found several other animals mistreated and malnourished too.
The City of Pasco has since then terminated their contract with Neo's Nation Animal Foundation who had won a bid on taking control of the shelter earlier this year.
The foundation director Rebecca Howard and manager, Justin Hernandez were removed from control of the shelter.
The shelter is now run by the Benton Humane Society and they have been treating several of the animals.
Some animals have been sent to local vets and other animal organizations to help with treatments.
This week the Pasco Police Department probable cause charges of animal cruelty in the second degree against Howard and Hernandez.
This is a developing story and will update the article when there is more information.