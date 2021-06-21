KENNEWICK - Two people received non-life threatening gunshot wounds just after midnight Sunday morning.
The police arrived shortly after receiving the call and gave medical attention to one of the victims. Shortly afterwards, police learned there was a man who was shot on scene and drove himself to the hospital.
The police said this shooting is an isolated incident and have not made any arrests related to the shooting.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.