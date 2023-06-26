YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital on June 25.
YPD Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Naches Ave. around 8:40 p.m. and found two men, aged 49 and 51, with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
According to Yakima Police evidence at the shooting scene led to another reported shooting on S. 7th St., however, no victims were found at the second scene.
Two suspects matching witness descriptions from the shooting were found on the 100 block of N. 8th St. and a 14-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were taken into custody.
According to the YPD a gun was found on the 19-year-old suspect and he was identified as the person who shot the two victims on Naches Ave. He was booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and 3 counts of assault.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but YPD believes the incident was gang-related. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact YPD at 509-575-6200.
