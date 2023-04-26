SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- An 18-year-old was driving on McClain Drive when he was cut off and ran into an empty, parked car before being shot at by the other car as they drove off.
Multiple bullets hit the victim's car but he was uninjured.
Officers located the car through a Flock Safety License Plate Reader camera around 8 p.m. on April 25. Sunnyside Police found three in the car, including the driver and shooter.
A 31-year-old Granger man and an 18-year-old Yakima man were taken into custody.
The two are facing charges of vehicular assault, drive-by shooting, first degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and hit and run.
Law enforcement believe the incident to be gang-related and there was no previous involvement between the cars.
The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.