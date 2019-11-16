YAKIMA, WA- Early Saturday morning Yakima police officers responded to multiple shots fired reports in the area of the Fred Meyer parking lot on 40th Avenue near Fruitvale Boulevard.

Officers found 3 men who had suffered gunshot wounds all three have been identified. 29 year old Timothy Sutton was taken to hospital in which his wounds weren't considered life threatening. 17 year old Bradley Daumpier was also taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery his condition is currently unclear. The third victim was 22 year old Michael Thompson and his condition is considered serious.

Police believe the shooting started over a disagreement. No arrests have been made at the moment.