PASCO, WA- A 45 year old man and a 12 year old girl were transported to the hospital Saturday night after being involved in a collision on Taylor Flats and Ringold Road.

The two were on an ATV motor vehicle when the accident happened. Both riders of the ATV were not wearing helmets at the time. Life flight was involved but it is is unknown if it was used.

The extent of the two's injuries are unknown at this moment. Pasco Police Department would like to remind drivers that it is a requirement to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle or ATV on county roads.