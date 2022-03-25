FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. —
In less than one month, two Franklin County Jail inmates died following medical emergencies in their cells, leaving County Coroner Curtis McGary to investigate them both.
On February 18, Thomas D. Franklin, a 58-year-old man from Pasco, was booked into the Franklin County Jail. He was considered a fugitive from justice with an Oregon warrant. FCSO says that Franklin received treatment from the medical staff for some existing conditions.
According to FCSO, Franklin “experienced a medical emergency” on February 22 while in his cell. He was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he died from complications. FSCO investigated the incident and sent their investigation to the prosecutor’s office, where it will be reviewed.
McGary later determined Franklin’s death was due to natural causes.
On March 12, 42-year-old Faviola Valenzuela from Othello was booked into the Franklin County Jail on property damage charges. She is reported to have been placed in an observation cell, but not due to the nature of her crimes. Sheriff J.D. Raymond said it was possibly due to mental health concerns.
On March 15, another inmate told jail officials that Valenzuela was having a medical issue. She was found dead in her cell that same day. Her death is currently being investigated by FCSO, who will then send the results to the prosecutor’s office for review.
McGary’s autopsy of Valenzuela was inconclusive. Histology and toxicology reports are currently pending. McGary estimates that results will be ready in around two weeks.
