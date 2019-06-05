PASCO, WA - Two Kennewick women have been placed on an investigative hold for assault, unlawful imprisonment, and threats to kill in a suspected kidnapping.

On Tuesday night, June 4 around 11 p.m., Pasco Police officers went to a room at the Loyalty Inn at 1800 W. Lewis, because a caller in the area reported hearing the sounds of a fight and someone calling for help coming from that particular room.

When officers arrived, they reported hearing some noises consistent with a fight, cries of, “Help me!” and, “Let me go!”, and a second voice saying, “Shut up,” coming from the particular room. When the officers knocked and announced themselves and demanded to be let inside, they were ignored, but the first voice yelled, “Help!” again. The officers forced the locked door open.