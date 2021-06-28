Two left lanes of I-90 are closed near North Bend due to a buckle in the road

...DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES THROUGH THE FIRST OF THE WEEK...
.Strong high pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest
through much of the coming week. Very hot and dangerous
temperatures today through Tuesday before temperatures cool
slightly through the rest of the week but still remaining hot.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 108 to 118
degrees.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In
Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time
record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during
this heat wave.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&