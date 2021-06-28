Two left lanes of I-90 are closed near North Bend due to a buckle in the road

NORTH BEND, WA - The two left lanes of I-90 eastbound at milepost 39, five miles east of North Bend due to due to a weather related bump in the road.

WSDOT crews are on scene monitoring the roadway, drivers are encouraged to use the right lane and reduce their speed through this area. Due to the nature of the road condition, there is no estimate for the left lanes to be reopened.

