OLYMPIA, Wash- The Washington state Department of Health has announced disciplinary actions against a massage therapist in Benton County and a Yakima County paramedic.
Benton County:
The state of Washington massage therapy program has charged Kristin Ann Kayfes with unprofessional conduct.
According to the state Department of Health and court records Kayfes was licensed as a massage therapist in 2017. On March 8, 2021 Kayfes appeared intoxicated and was "slurring her words" according to court documents.
She was arrested and charged with assault in the 3rd degree in Benton County Superior Court.
In April of 2021 Kayfes reportedly performed two massages while intoxicated and in October 2021 she pleaded guilty to 4th degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Yakima County:
Patrick H. Nicholson, Jr has been charged by the Office of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Service Programs with unprofessional conduct.
According to court documents Nicholson had been a paramedic since 2017. In January of 2021 his then-wife filed a report of possible sex crimes against him.
According to the department of health investigation and court documents an investigation into the alleged crimes found that Nicholson had taken video of numerous adult and juvenile females without their consent.
In July of 2022 Nicholson was convicted of two counts of voyeurism in the 1st degree.
