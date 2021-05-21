Two local High School students win State awards for their artwork

OLYMPIA, WA - Two local High School Students win awards for the 48th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show.
Mia Dufault, from A.C. Davis High School, was awarded the AWSP Award for her peice called “In the Shadows” and Margot Massey, from Kamiakin High School, was awarded the CWU Art & Change Scholarship Award for her piece “Conscience”. Other honorable mentions were Morgan Madder, from Kamiakin High School, for her piece “Dr. Strange” and Carter Williams, from West Valley High School, for his piece “God of Music”.
The show, hosted by Superintendent Chris Reykdal and OSPI Chief of Staff Tennille Jeffries-Simmons, celebrated young artists across the state. The show was streamed virtually and expanded past visual arts to include music from Ferris High School, a performance by the Lummi Nation Blackhawk Singers, a student film, and readings of ekphrastic poetry—poetry written about pieces from the show.
Other participants from Central Washington include:
- Madisen Burley, from Cle Elum-Roslyn High School, for a pencil and paper collage titled “Cog-mented Convergement”
- Claira Tuning, from Goldendale High School, for a charcoal portrait titled “Pouting Baby”
- Shayana Ortega, from Toppenish High School, for a pastel and chalk piece titled “Angry Turkey”
- Maria Jacobson, from Highland High School, for a digitally-created artwork on Procreate software titled “Wanna Go Skateboarding?”
- Isaac McDonald, from Eisenhower High School, for a color photograph titled “Golden Impressions”
- Morgan Greene, from Davis High School, for a pencil portrait titled “Marks of Time”
- Maya Crowder, from Davis High School, for a watercolor pens piece titled “RBG”
“This year, we saw incredible work by young artists grappling with this moment, from the global pandemic to racism and social injustice,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “Their work is a testament to the power of the arts, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to see and celebrate the work of our students.”
The show is the culmination of a statewide competition with regional winners from each regional educational service district (ESD) represented.