KENNEWICK, WA - Two local women are sponsoring a refugee family that fled from the Middle East to the U.S. by helping them open their own business right here in the Tri-Cities.

Mahdi Saleh fled from Kurdistan to the U.S. six years ago and came to the U.S. with a dream for a better life.

Saleh's story inspired Dana Brown and Jill Collins to help him accomplish his dreams; from there the idea for the Istanbul International Market was born.

"He just wanted to work and be able to support his family,"

says Dana Brown, Co-owner of Istanbul International Market. "I thought how would it feel if I had to leave my family and my country and go someplace else."

At the Instanbul International Market in Kennewick they sell imported foods, herbs, clothing and gifts from all over the world.

Dana and Jills goal is to be able to use a percentage of the money made at the market to help sponsor other families in need.

The market has been open for about two months and they are already thinking about expanding the business. They are located at 3321 W Kennewick Ave.

For more information about what is offered here head to: https://www.facebook.com/IstanbulInternationalMarket/