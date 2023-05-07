One-Third of School-Aged Children Report Worrying Weekly

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A local couple decided to open a new business in the Tri-Cities. The Bubbly Boba will not only sell boba tea, but they are also taking this as an opportunity to help the youth around the area.

Brandon Fisher and Amanda LaFollette opened The Bubbly Boba a few days ago. They've seen many businesses come and go but according to Fisher is the first of its kind in our area.

"If they could come somewhere where they feel comfortable and happy, I want to do what I can to provide," said Fisher, co-owner of The Bubbly Boba.

Originally LaFollette wanted to open a coffee shop but Fisher and she talked and decided there were already a good amount of coffee shops and instead decided on boba tea.

The shop is located in the Marine Land Plaza in Kennewick and serves a variety of different drinks, snacks and of course boba tea.

However LaFollette tells me at the end of the day, their place is aimed to be a space for children in the area.

"I just wanted someplace for the kids around here to feel like if they're not able to get to a Boys and Girls Club or if they have somewhere else where they feel safe for a couple of hours," said LaFollette. "They are comfortable for a couple of hours."

There wasn't a dry eye (myself included) inside Courtroom 301 on Friday, with the exception of perhaps one 7-year-old boy named Zion. 

"Do you know why you're here today?" he was asked as Friday's proceedings got underway. 

In front of a packed room, Zion shyly shrugged, but he knew. When I asked him the same question about 10 minutes earlier he excitedly said, "I get to get adopted today."

Make no mistake, Zion has always been part of Jason and Denise Perkins' family, essentially from the day he was born as they have fostered him for nearly 7 years or 2,536 days as Zion's sign so proudly proclaimed. However, out of all of those days, Friday was perhaps the best day as he officially became the Perkins' son. 

"We kind of want to keep him forever," jokingly told Denise Perkins told Judge Plese while tearing up. 

One-by-one - grandmas and grandpas, case workers and teachers - all spoke to the courtroom about how much they loved Zion and how happy they were to welcome him to the family. 

"I couldn't be prouder of this little guy who's probably going to be my only grandson," Denise's dad and Zion's official new grandpa said. 

During all the testimony, the man of the hour, Zion, sat and listened patiently as his new family surrounded him with love. 

"Thank you so much for welcoming this little guy into your hearts," Denise said to everyone in attendance. 

"You're my whole world, buddy," Zion's dad Jason said. "I love you very much."

While Zion is now officially a Perkins, Adoptions Supervisor for the State of Washington's Department of Children, Youth and Families Diana Salinas said there are many more children across the state looking for a either an adoptive or foster family of their own. 

"In Washington State there's 1200 children, probably more, waiting for adoptive homes and in Spokane we've actually adopted 163 children just through this month," Salinas said. 

Friday was National Adoption Day in Spokane (it's also celebrated on Saturday, but courts aren't open on weekends), and Salinas said it's a chance to highlight the parents who have taken the step into adoption, but also to get the word out about the need for foster parents and adoptive parents in our community. 

"We do have a need for foster parents and people who are willing to be long-term adoptive parents," Salinas said. "There's a great need for people who can just foster short periods of time until we find a permanent home for those children and that's a huge need. You don't have to sign up and be willing to adopt a child forever." 

If you'd like to know more about the foster/adoption program in Washington, CLICK HERE

Seven years ago, Jason and Denise Perkins made the choice to foster a newborn baby and while it's been a long journey, it's one that officially ended Friday when they gained a son forever. 

"That's why we went into foster care," Denise said. "To positively impact kids and it's a hard journey, but oh my goodness, it's so worth it. We can't imagine our life without Zion."

And it's a choice they wouldn't change for the world as Zion is now officially Zion James Perkins. 

"Zion, it's now official," Judge Plese said while signing the papers at her bench. "You are now adopted. It's a boy!"

Fisher tells me about 3 years ago he and LaFollette attended an event at the Yakima Sundome. One of the booths there was for foster parenting. He says he always wanted to give back.

He eventually fostered a child, and although it was hard for him at first, he adopted the child in September of last year.

The whole idea for this place and its existence is because of his son.

"I know kids have a lot of hard issues, especially in foster care," said Fisher.

LaFollette tells me they just want to give those kids a little bit of peace.

Fisher says he is planning on also adding a floating desk for high school students to come in and work on their homework.

The business will have its grand opening in June.

They are open right now but are focusing on how to improve their product by asking customers to come in and try what they have and provide them feedback on what they would want.