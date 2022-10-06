Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away.
No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything was stolen, but the men reportedly left their car behind. K9s were unable to track the scent of the men.
YCSO is asking anyone with information to contact 509-574-2500.
